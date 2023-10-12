Gaylord wins battle of Blue Devils in district opener over Sault Ste. Marie

GAYLORD - The Gaylord Blue Devils shut out Sault Ste. Marie 2-0 in a division two district opening match on Thursday night.

Ethan Ford scored what would prove to be the game-winning goal midway through the first half off of an assist from Aiden Blehm.

The game would stay that way until late in the second half. Sault Ste. Marie had a golden opportunity to equalize, but Noah Fitzgerald made a diving stop on a Jordan Doghmi shot.

Moments later, Blehm would score on a long shot to provide some insurance, and the final margin for the game.

For Sault Ste. Marie, it was the program’s first boys soccer appearance in the MHSAA state tournament since a court ruling over the summer allowed Upper Peninsula teams to compete in the same season as the Lower Peninsula teams.

Gaylord travels to take on Big North Conference foe Petoskey in a district semifinal on Tuesday, Oct. 17 at 6 p.m. Gaylord went 0-1-1 against the Northmen during the regular season.