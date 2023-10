CADILLAC - The Alpena Wildcats beat the Cadillac Vikings 4-1 in a division 2 district opener on Thursday evening. Alpena had a two-goal lead less than ten minutes into the game and were able to hold on for the win.

Alpena advances to the district semifinals against Marquette on Tuesday, October 17th. For Cadillac their season ends with a 1-16 record.