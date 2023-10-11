Strong first half pushes Traverse City Christian past Clare in district opener

TRAVERSE CITY— The Traverse City Christian Sabres hosted the Clare Pioneers in their district opener on Wednesday.

The Sabres were able to record a shutout while scoring three goals of their own.

The game scorers on the afternoon were James Thuente, Sam McMann, and Jack Sperry. They were assisted by Winston Call, Julian Ahluwalia and Kia Upshaw. All three goals were scored in the first half.

The 3-0-win advances TCC to the district semifinals, where they will face Howard City Tri County who beat Reed City 3-2 in their district opener Wednesday.