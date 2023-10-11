Ludington rallies to win battle atop the West Michigan Lakes Division

FREMONT - In a matchup of conference unbeatens, the Ludington Orioles bounced back from a first set loss to defeat Fremont 3-1 on Tuesday night.

The Orioles grabbed a quick 5-point lead in the first set, but the Packers erased that deficit, and went on to take the first set by a 25-17 count.

Ludington would respond in the second set, evening the match up with a 25-18 decision.

The third set would prove to be the pivotal one of the match, as the teams battled back and forth, both holding leads at various points. But, after a Ludington timeout when they trailed 21-20, the Orioles were able to jump in front and finish off the set with a 25-23 win.

Ludington carried that momentum into the fourth set, jumping out to a 10-2 lead. Fremont would try to battle their way back into the set, but the Orioles eventually prevailed to finish off the match, 25-21.

Maddy Vaara led the Orioles with 22 kills to go along with 23 digs, three blocks and two aces. Jordyn Anderson had 36 assists to go along with 15 digs, three blocks and two kills. Ashley McPike had nine kills, to go with three digs, two blocks and an assist.

Ludington hosts Whitehall on Tuesday, Oct. 17. Fremont is also in action next Tuesday, at home against Muskegon Oakridge.