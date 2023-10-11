Ferris State Hockey prepares for home-and-home with Western Michigan

BIG RAPIDS - The Ferris State Bulldogs hockey team has a tough test ahead of them on Thursday and Friday, as they’ll take on the Western Michigan Broncos. Thursday night they’ll be in Kalamazoo and Friday night they’ll host Western Michigan at Ewigleben arena in Big Rapids. The bulldogs split a 2-game series with Miami (OH) this past weekend, picking a 5-4 win in overtime on Saturday night and falling on Sunday night. The Broncos have gotten the best of the Bulldogs in recent years and they come into the matchup against Ferris as the number 12 ranked team in the country. Ferris State head coach Bob Daniels wants the focus to be on the upcoming matchup.

“What I care about is the games this weekend. I think, though, to be successful against their team, we’re going to have to be markedly better defensively than we were. We can’t afford those hiccups. Uh, that we had, like I said, it wasn’t a ton of them, but when we made mistakes, they were big mistakes and I think, you know, we kind of left Noah out to dry a few times.” Said Daniels.

Ferris State defenseman, Travis Shoudy was named the CCHA defenseman of the week for his performances against Miami (OH), and he thinks the key to getting the win over the Broncos is to keep it simple.

Advertisement

“We need to cut down on the turnovers on the back end, and then we just need to be tougher in front of our own net. You know, like we gotta win those battles when rebounds come. And then just on the offensive end, we need to win, obviously win those battles. We need to play with pace.” Said Shoudy.

Forward Connor McGrath had two points this weekend, and he knows that the atmosphere on Thursday at Western is going to be noisy.

“I think it’s, one of the louder college barns, so. I think just take it in when you, when you get there for warmups. But once puck drops, boys are ready to do the job and go out there and just battle.” Said McGrath

Puck Drop on Thursday in Kalamazoo will be at 7:07 P.M. and Puck Drop in Big Rapids on Friday will be at 7:07 as well.

Advertisement







