On Tuesday evening the Cadillac Heritage Christian Patriots took down the Harbor Light Christian Swordsmen in a five-set thriller, 26-24, 22-25, 25-19. 22-25, 15-9. It was a back-and-forth matchup, and a couple of the Patriots had terrific games. Regan Farmer had 17 assists, and so did Malia Husted. Senior, Natalie Vandenburg had 14 kills.