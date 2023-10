CEDARVILLE-DETOUR― The Islanders hosted the Comets Monday night in a nonconference matchup.

The Comets would come out victorious, dropping one set for a final score of 3-1.

Watch the highlights above!

Advertisement

The Mackinaw City Comets will look to continue their winning ways on Wednesday when they head to Boyne Falls to take on Boyne Falls and Wolverine in a tri.

As for the Islanders, they’ll look to bounce back on the road to St. Ignace.