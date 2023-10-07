Top-Ranked Lumen Christi shuts out St. Francis

TRAVERSE CITY - On a cold and rainy afternoon at Thirlby Field, the Jackson Lumen Christi Titans proved why they’re the top-ranked team in division seven, shutting out Traverse City St. Francis 35-0.

The game was a rematch of last fall’s Division Seven State Championship, which the Titans won, 15-12. It’s the third meeting between the two teams in the past two seasons, as the Gladiators won the 2022 regular season meeting 42-35.

On Saturday, the Gladiators got some early momentum with a big kickoff return by Cam Sellers, but two plays later they fumbled the ball away to the Titans. That would be the Gladiators’ best scoring opportunity in a first half that saw their offense stymied by the Titans’ defense.

Advertisement

Lumen Christi scored twice late in the first quarter, first on a 71-yard shovel pass from Timmy Crowley to Alex Pastoriza, and then after a big punt return set them up deep in St. Francis territory, Kadale Williams scored the first of his two first half touchdowns on a 17-yard run.

Williams would get to the end zone again with just 0:21 left in the second quarter to give Lumen Christi a 21-0 halftime advantage.

Traverse City St. Francis (3-4) now has a week off before closing out their regular season with a home game against Muskegon Catholic Central on Saturday, Oct. 21.