Ferris State beat Saginaw Valley State, move to 4-1 overall and 2-0 in the GLIAC

BIG RAPIDS - The Ferris State Bulldogs took down the Saginaw Valley State Cardinals on Saturday afternoon 38-17. They got two touchdowns on their first two drives of the game both Passes from Mylik Mitchell to Xavier Wade, going 41 and 58 yards respectively. Although, the Cardinals would fight back making it a 14-14 game late in the 2nd quarter. The Bulldogs would get a big touchdown right before the half as Mitchell connected with Tyrese Hunt-Thompson on a 40 yard touchdown and the Bulldogs would lead 21-14 at halftime.

In the 2nd half the teams would trade field goals before Mitchell connected with Wade for the duos third touchdown of the contest in the third quarter. Ferris would add one more touchdown at the end of the 4th quarter, with Mitchell connecting with Hunt-Thompson for the duos second touchdown of the afternoon.

Quarterback Mylik Mitchell ended the game with 262 passing yards to go along with five touchdowns through the air and rushing for 14 yards. Fellow quarterback, Carson Gulker led the team in rushing, with 144 yards, while also passing for 16. Wide Receiver Xavier Wade ended the contest with five receptions for 158 yards and three touchdowns, while fellow wide receiver Tyrese Hunt-Thompson went for 71 yards on four catches and two touchdowns.

Advertisement

The Bulldogs put up exactly 500 total yards and move to 4-1 overall and 2-0 in GLIAC play. Their next game will be on October 14th against long-time rival Grand Valley State for the Anchor-Bone Trophy.



