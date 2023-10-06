Sault Ste. Marie soccer falls to Oscoda

SAULT SAINTE MARIE - The Sault Ste. Marie Blue Devils couldn’t hold a halftime lead, surrendering two second half goals in a 2-1 loss to Oscoda on Friday afternoon.

Noah Weber scored the lone goal for the Blue Devils off of an assist from Dean Roe.

The Blue Devils will begin preparing for their district opener against Gaylord on Thursday, Oct. 12. It will be their first appearance in the state tournament since a ruling this past summer made it possible for Upper Peninsula teams to compete with the Lower Peninsula teams in the same season.