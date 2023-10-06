Preview: Central Michigan on the road to Buffalo for second MAC meeting

MOUNT PLEASANT— The Central Michigan Chippewas are on the road this week to the Buffalo Bulls. Both teams are coming off of their first MAC win on the season to start 1-0 in the conference. CMU’s record now sits at 3-2 on the season, and Buffalo just 1-4. However, that doesn’t mean Saturday’s game will come easy for the Chippewas.

“We haven’t been successful down there. I think the last time we won was 2014. And when we went down there, our first year, they beat the tar out of us. So you know, we’ve got to figure out how to travel make it a business trip, and, you know, go down and play the best footballs we can,” Chippewa head coach Jim McElwain said.

Bulls’ quarterback, Cody Snyder, currently leads the MAC in passing yards. He’s managed to successfully target over 12 teammates this season already.

Advertisement

“We’ve been giving up some, you know, yards through the air, so I’m sure he’s licking his chops. But I think you know, for us it’s making him uncomfortable. That’s got to be the important thing,” McElwain said.

Nine different Bulls have made their way into the end zone this season, so the CMU defense will need to be on their toes.

Luckily, the Chippewas are heading into Buffalo with the MAC defensive player of the week on their side, linebacker Kyle Moretti.

“He’s a tremendous player. A lot of people look up to him. He’s a great teammate. He’s good on and off the field. He’s a great friend. And I feel like he just brings that energy to his defense and his team as well,” CMU cornerback Donte Kent said.

Advertisement

“He’s been the heart and soul of our defense, and has been a great leader. He’s a guy that does everything. He’s not flamboyant, and all that kind of stuff. All he does is do his job and does it at a high level. So he’s a big key for us,” McElwain said of the POTW.

Another key for the Chippewas this season has been being able to swap between quarterbacks Jase Bauer and Bert Emanuel Jr.

Emanuel Jr. went out last Saturday against Eastern Michigan after his second rep on the day with an injury. The Chippewas’ plan was, seemingly, to sub between the pair. Something CMU fans can likely look forward to against Buffalo.

“He practiced a little bit yesterday, I think it’ll get better and better. So we’ll definitely have a plan for him,” McElwain said on Tuesday.

Advertisement

A harder thing for the Chippewas to plan for, a quieter crowd. Last week, CMU played in front of their biggest crowd since 2016, and their 10th largest in stadium history.

“That was unbelievable, the people that showed up for our last ball game and now go into a place that actually they do well, but the stadium itself is surrounded by a track that people are way away from you. You know, we got to do a really good job of bringing our own juice,” the head coach said.

Kickoff is set for 2pm at Buffalo’s UB Stadium.