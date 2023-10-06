Ferris State prepare for Saginaw Valley State on Saturday afternoon

BIG RAPIDS - The Ferris State Bulldogs football team is coming off of a historic win last week, when they beat Northern Michigan 78-3, breaking the Ferris State record for most point they scored in a game with 78. On Saturday the Bulldogs will host Saginaw Valley State in their 2nd game of GLIAC play. Saginaw has been a tough opponent in the past for Ferris, last year it was just a one score game, with the Bulldogs getting the win in the final minute.

After their win against Northern Michigan, quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, was named the GLIAC player of the week, as he put up a monster game with 125 rushing yards and two touchdowns to go along with 30 passing yards, but Chambliss didn’t want all of the credit for his performance.

“We have great players, and it makes it makes our job easier as quarterbacks, you know, for us to make plays, you know, throw the ball to great receivers, and upfront in our offensive line, you know, they’ve been working all offseason, you know, in the weight room. And, you know, given us time upfront, and it just shows off, and they’ve been doing a great job.” Said Chambliss.

Linebacker Jason Williams had an interception in the game, and he says that the defense is a complete group from top to bottom.

“Everybody just does their job. Nobody tries to be a superhero. Just everybody does their assignment. Just don’t try to do too much. Just play within this game. Coaches know what they’re doing call the right plays, just be in the right place and make the play.” Said Williams.

For head coach Tony Annese, he’s only concerned about his dogs heading into Saturday’s matchup.

“It’s all about us, and what, we do to perform at the level that we expect to perform at so hopefully we do that, if we can perform at the level that we’re capable of performing, then things should be things should be pretty good for us.” Said Annese

Kickoff on Saturday is scheduled for 1 P.M.



