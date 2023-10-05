Traverse City West holds off second half rally to defeat Traverse City Central

TRAVERSE CITY - The Traverse City West Titans built a 3-0 halftime lead and seemed poised to roll to their eighth straight win, but their rivals, Traverse City Central, mounted a furious second half rally, coming up a goal short in a 5-4 Titan victory.

The third-ranked Titans got first half goals from Aidan Orth, Jackson Cote and Landon Ranson as they jumped out to a 3-0 halftime advantage.

Asher Paul would get the Trojans on the board early in the second half, but the Titans would quickly respond to once again take a three-goal lead at 4-1.

Traverse City West (15-1-1, 8-1 Big North) closes out their regular season by traveling to Gaylord on Monday, Oct. 9. Traverse City Central (5-8, 5-4 Big North) finishes their season at home against Petoskey on the same night.