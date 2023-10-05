Glen Lake sweeps tri against McBain NMC and Coleman

MCBAIN— On Thursday, McBain NMC hosted a tri-meet with Coleman and Glen Lake.

Glen Lake would face the NMC Comets first, winning 2-1 with set scores of 30-28, 23-25, and 15-10.

In their game against NMC, senior Eleanor Valkner would lead in kills with 7. Senior Paige Flores led the team in blocks with 9.

Against the Coleman Comets, the Lakers would manage to get it done in just two games.

However, set one didn’t come easily as they had to dig themselves out of an early six-point deficit.

The Lakers leader against Coleman was Valkner with 10 kills and 3 blocks.

Next for Glen Lake is the Mount Pleasant Invite on Sunday.