Ferris State Bulldogs hockey team prepares for their first game of the season hosting Miami of Ohio

BIG RAPIDS — The Ferris State Bulldogs hockey team is looking to have a better season than they had last year, when they finished 14-19-4. They’re bringing back a lot of familiar faces with quality experience to Big Rapids for the 2023-24 season. The Bulldogs were picked to finish 7th in the CCHA by the coaches and the media ahead of the season, but for senior defenseman, Ben Schultheis, it’s just extra motivation.

“Like they say it’s kind of bulletin board material for us. I think we’re definitely looking at that as the underdogs this year. And it’s just something that’s gonna motivate us a little bit more to prove people wrong. And we’re just excited to prove people wrong.” Said Schultheis.

These returners for the Bulldogs, are more than just an experienced group, it’s a group that knows how to get the job done in critical situations.

“While the group that we’ve got coming back. It has, has played in big moments, they’ve seen critical minutes, important minutes. And by those minutes, I’m talking about last minute of a game, whether we’re up a goal down a goal defending a lead. These guys have seen it, they’ve been through it. And that’s important. They’ve been in big playoff games now and seeing critical minutes there. So, it’s not just the fact that we’re returning. A good number of players, it’s players that have really contributed a lot in the past. " Said Ferris State head coach, Bob Daniels.

For senior forward Antonio Venuto, he’s just excited to get back on the ice in front of the crowd in Big Rapids.

“I’m just looking forward to getting back into an actual game. We’ve been practicing a lot for the last two months here and scrimmage against each other. It’s getting old. I’d rather play somebody new. So it’s definitely exciting to be able to have a couple upcoming games here at home.” Said Venuto

The Bulldogs will play two game against Miami of Ohio, on Saturday and Sunday.