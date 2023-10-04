Traverse City West tramples Alpena in BNC matchup

TRAVERSE CITY— The Traverse City West Titans hosted the Alpena Wildcats on Wednesday night in a Big North Conference matchup.

The Titans would go on to sweep the Wildcats, 3-0.

Next up for the Titans is a road trip down to Cadillac to see the Vikings next Wednesday. They’ll need to use their 2-game win-streak momentum if they want to beat the Vikings, who will be looking to rebound after dropping their Wednesday match to Traverse City Central in five sets.

As for the Alpena Wildcats, they’re off to Pinconning on Saturday for the Pinny Invitational.



