Traverse City Central tops Cadillac in five-set thriller

TRAVERSE CITY— Big North Conference foes Traverse City Central and Cadillac had already seen each other once this season. TCC coming out of the 2023 initial meeting 3-1.

Wednesday night, the Trojans would come out on top again. This time, not so easily.

Cadillac took the first set 25-22 after digging themselves out of a 6-point deficit.

The next two sets were all TCC with scores of 25-13 and 25-17. They would drop the 4th set 25-21. The final, shortened, set would seal the deal for the Trojans 15-10.

With the sweep of the Vikings in the 2023 season, they can likely rule out another share of the BNC title.

Trojan leaders:

Kills: Elyse Heffner, 29

Digs: Natalie Bourdo, 25

Assists: Marley Richmond, 47

Blocks: Elyse Heffner, 3

Aces: Elyse Heffner, 4

