Traverse City Central tops Cadillac in five-set thriller

TRAVERSE CITY— Big North Conference foes Traverse City Central and Cadillac had already seen each other once this season. TCC coming out of the 2023 initial meeting 3-1.
Wednesday night, the Trojans would come out on top again. This time, not so easily.
Cadillac took the first set 25-22 after digging themselves out of a 6-point deficit.
The next two sets were all TCC with scores of 25-13 and 25-17. They would drop the 4th set 25-21. The final, shortened, set would seal the deal for the Trojans 15-10.
With the sweep of the Vikings in the 2023 season, they can likely rule out another share of the BNC title.
Trojan leaders:
Kills: Elyse Heffner, 29
Digs: Natalie Bourdo, 25
Assists: Marley Richmond, 47
Blocks: Elyse Heffner, 3
Aces: Elyse Heffner, 4