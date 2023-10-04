Skip to Main
Volleyball

Traverse City Central tops Cadillac in five-set thriller

Kennedy Broadwell
10/04/2023 11:37 PM EDT

TCC tops Cadillac

TRAVERSE CITY— Big North Conference foes Traverse City Central and Cadillac had already seen each other once this season. TCC coming out of the 2023 initial meeting 3-1.

Wednesday night, the Trojans would come out on top again. This time, not so easily.

Cadillac took the first set 25-22 after digging themselves out of a 6-point deficit.

The next two sets were all TCC with scores of 25-13 and 25-17. They would drop the 4th set 25-21. The final, shortened, set would seal the deal for the Trojans 15-10.

With the sweep of the Vikings in the 2023 season, they can likely rule out another share of the BNC title.

Trojan leaders:

Kills: Elyse Heffner, 29

Digs: Natalie Bourdo, 25

Assists: Marley Richmond, 47

Blocks: Elyse Heffner, 3

Aces: Elyse Heffner, 4

