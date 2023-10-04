Gladwin sweeps Pinconning to remain unbeaten in Jack Pine play

GLADWIN - It took the Gladwin Flying G’s a moment to get on track in their match with Pinconning on Wednesday evening, but when they did, they did not look back, as they rolled to a three-set sweep.

Pinconning started the first set by building a 5-point lead at 9-4. Gladwin would take a timeout, and start reeling in the Spartans from there, recording ten of the next 13 points to take a 14-12 lead. Pinconning would tie the set at 14, but from there, it was all Gladwin, as they took the last 11 points of the set to win 25-14.

Gladwin then recorded comfortable 25-6 and 26-9 decisions to finish off the conference sweep.

Ava Gary (14 kills) and Lizzie Haines (13 kills & 8 aces) paced the Flying G’s offense. Chloe Lawrason recorded 24 assists.

The Flying G’s (19-5-2, 8-0 Jack Pine) now prepare for a big conference showdown with second place Clare on Wednesday, Oct. 11.