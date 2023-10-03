Huffman Basketball forming new AAU boys basketball team in northern Michigan, hosting tryouts on Sunday

TRAVERSE CITY - Huffman Basketball will be conducting tryouts for fifth grade boys basketball players to join a new AAU team on Sunday, Oct. 8 at Immaculate Conception Elementary School in Traverse City.

The tryout runs from 6:00 p.m. until 7:15 p.m. Registration is $10, and can be paid at the door. There will be a mandatory meeting for players and parents after the tryout session for questions and answers.

The season for the new team will run from October through March.

For more information on Huffman Basketball, click here.