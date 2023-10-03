Harbor Springs beats Grayling in Lake Michigan Conference action Tuesday evening

GRAYLING - It was a gorgeous evening on the pitch as the Harbor Springs Rams took on the Grayling Vikings, with the Rams coming out on top 3-0.

The game was scoreless until there was about two minutes left in the first half when a long throw in from Charlie Baker was put in the net by Michele Ferlito. The Rams added two more goals in the 2nd half to win.

The Harbor Springs Rams move to 2nd place in the Lake Michigan Conference and will take on Boyne City on October 5th in the final game of the regular season. The Grayling Vikings fall to 4th in the conference and will take on Kalkaska on October 5th.



