Glen Lake football alum Finn Hogan’s impressive one-handed catch during BGSU-Georgia Tech game tops SportsCenter Top 10 Plays

Former Glen Lake Laker, Finn Hogan, helped the Bowling Green Falcons to their 38-27 upset win over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Saturday.
The Falcons headed into the matchup 21-point underdogs. Hogan’s one-handed 14-yd touchdown catch put BGSU up 17-14 heading into the half.
Sunday morning, the catch was No. 1 on SportsCenter’s Top 10.
Hogan was named first-team all-state his senior year of high school. He then joined the CMU Chippewas as a walk-on for two years before transferring to BGSU this past summer.
His head coach, Scot Loeffler said the team was in need of another tall wide receiver who is a quick learner.
“He is a smart guy. He’s a high character, awesome kid, and he’ll help our football team. There’s no question about it. He’s tough. He runs well, and he’ll, he’ll help our team,” Loeffler said of Hogan.
Watch the catch:
FINN HOGAN. MAC catch of the year!— Hustle Belt (@HustleBelt) September 30, 2023
Bowling Green takes the lead over Georgia Tech on this spectacular grab pic.twitter.com/svlmKb7bpv