Glen Lake football alum Finn Hogan’s impressive one-handed catch during BGSU-Georgia Tech game tops SportsCenter Top 10 Plays

Bowling Green wide receiver Finn Hogan (11) hauls in a pass under pressure from Georgia Tech defensive back LaMiles Brooks (Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Former Glen Lake Laker, Finn Hogan, helped the Bowling Green Falcons to their 38-27 upset win over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Saturday.

The Falcons headed into the matchup 21-point underdogs. Hogan’s one-handed 14-yd touchdown catch put BGSU up 17-14 heading into the half.

Finn Hogan #1 Play on SC

Sunday morning, the catch was No. 1 on SportsCenter’s Top 10.

Hogan was named first-team all-state his senior year of high school. He then joined the CMU Chippewas as a walk-on for two years before transferring to BGSU this past summer.

His head coach, Scot Loeffler said the team was in need of another tall wide receiver who is a quick learner.

“He is a smart guy. He’s a high character, awesome kid, and he’ll help our football team. There’s no question about it. He’s tough. He runs well, and he’ll, he’ll help our team,” Loeffler said of Hogan.

Watch the catch: