Watch all the highlight from some down to the wire games from Week 6 of Sports Overtime!

It was an exciting night of high school football throughout Northern Michigan

CADILLAC AT PETOSKEY

Petoskey beats Cadillac 36-21, Cadillac turned the ball over five times on the night. The Northmen led from start to finish as they earn their 4th win of the season, moving to 4-2 while Cadillac falls to 3-3.

Petoskey’s next game will be against Marquette while Cadillac will host Richland Gull Lake.

BENZIE CENTRAL AT BOYNE CITY

Benzie Central beats Boyne City 31-24, it was a close game throughout with Boyne getting one last chance to tie the game up with under a minute to go, but J.J. Koscielski breaks up the pass on the 4th down to secure the victory for Benzie Central.

GRAYLING AT KINGSLEY

Kingsley dominated against Grayling on Friday night. Beating the Vikings 56-20. Grayling falls to 3-3 on their season as Kingsley advances to 5-1. The Stags will hit the road to Ogemaw Heights (5-1) in their next game.

PINE RIVER AT MANTON (SCORE IN VIDEO IS INCORRECT, FINAL SCORE WAS 36-28 PINE RIVER)

Pine River nabs a touchdown and a 2-point conversion to tie the game in the 4th quarter to head into overtime. Pine River would be the ones to pull it out 36-28. Pine River advances to 2-4 on their season and Manton drops to 0-6.

MUNISING AT PICKFORD

The Pickford Panthers improved to 6-0 on the season with a 47-8 triumph over visiting Munising on Friday. The Panthers are averaging 55 points per game on their 6-game season-opening winning streak, while only allowing an average of 13. Pickford travels to Norway next week to take on the 5-1 Knights. Munising travels to Brimley next week.

GLEN LAKE AT SAULT STE. MARIE

The Sault Ste. Marie Blue Devils recorded an impressive bounce-back 50-7 win over Glen Lake on Friday night. The Blue Devils took control of the game early, racing out to a 36-7 halftime advantage. Sault Ste. Marie (4-2) travels to Alpena next week, while Glen Lake (3-3) is on the road again, at Johannesburg-Lewiston.