Ferris State roll in their GLIAC opener beating Northern Michigan 78-3

BIG RAPIDS- The Ferris State Bulldogs got off to an amazing start to their GLIAC campaign, beating the Northern Michigan Wildcats, 78-3. The Bulldogs started out hot going up 27-0 at the end of the first quarter. They would go into the half winning up 55-3 and cruised to victory.

Mylik Mitchell went 6-7 passing with 139 yards and two touchdowns, to go along with 38 yards rushing and a touchdown. Carson Gulker threw for 22 yards a touchdown to go along with rushing for 30 yards and two touchdowns. Wide Receiver Xavier Wade caught all three passing touchdowns as he had himself an incredible game, three receptions, 78 yards, three touchdowns. Another quarterback, Trinidad Chambliss, was the team’s leading rusher with 125 yards on five carries with two touchdowns. Emari O’Brien, Trent Hill, and Zamir Lundy-Knighten al had a rushing touchdown. On the defensive side of the ball Ferris totaled four sacks and got interceptions from Shon Stephens and Jason Williams.

Ferris State moves to 3-1 on the season and will host Saginaw Vallet State next Saturday, October 7th. Northern Michigan falls to 0-5 and will be at Davenport on the 7th.