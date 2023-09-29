GAME OF THE WEEK: Lake City takes homecoming win in double OT over cross-county rival McBain

LAKE CITY— The Lake City Trojans (3-2, 2-2) welcomed in the McBain Ramblers (4-1, 3-1) on their homecoming night.

At the end of regulation, the two teams would find themselves tied at 14-14.

At the end of the first overtime, both teams successfully nabbed touchdowns and 2-point conversions.

In double overtime, the Ramblers would go first on offense. They rushed their first two attempts and threw for the next two. But the Trojan defense would be too much.

On Lake City’s turn, it would be Darin Kunkle who rushed into the endzone to win the game, 28-22.

Sharing snaps on the night for the Trojans were senior Darin Kunkel and sophomore Robbie Root. Root threw for one of Lake City’s touchdowns on the night, after coming off of an injury.

“I think he sat out three weeks and we just threw him in there,” Kunkel said. “Look what he did. Hats off to him, he has such a bright future and I know he’s going to continue to work.”

Lake City’s touchdown scorers on the night: Darin Kunkel (3), Blake Brown

Lake City advances to 4-2 on their season and 3-2 in the Highland Conference. They will play another tough Highland Conference opponent next week in Houghton Lake (4-2, 3,2).







