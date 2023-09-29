Ferris State Prepare to open GLIAC play against Northern Michigan

BIG RAPIDS- The Ferris State Bulldogs are coming off of a bye weekend and will open up GLIAC play on Saturday hosting Northern Michigan on homecoming. This will be the first game that Ferris State has played at home since August and their first game at home on a Saturday all season. Ferris are ranked number one in Division 2, and coming to challenge them will be the winless Northern Wildcats. Bulldogs head coach Tony Annese knows that no matter a team’s record there’s no easy game in the GLIAC.

“It’s challenging for them, new coach and things of that sort. But, you know, we need to focus on ourselves and, and bring our best foot forward. They play hard, and, you know, they’ve gotten better as times progressed. So, you know, we just got to play really great on Saturday.” Annese said.

It’s been a great week of practice coming into this game for the Bulldogs, but after the long break Ferris State wants to get back out onto the field.

Advertisement

“We got an itch to get out there and play, you know, no one likes sitting around and doing nothing, but it is good for us. You know, there’s some bumps and bruises they you just want to take care of so you can just get ready for GLIAC play.” Said Ferris State Linebacker Iosefa Saipaia.

Slot receiver Brady Rose played QB in high school and has been able to make the change and be a great weapon all over the field for his quarterbacks.

“Yeah, I feel like it’s kind of brought me back to high school a little bit where I had those option plays in high school. I was playing quarterback and I know I can do it. And I just got to do it in practice, right. So, they have they feel comfortable doing it in the game, too.”

The game against Northern Michigan will kick off at 3 P.M.