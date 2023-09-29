CMU and SEC legend Roy Kramer to be honored by NFF during induction ceremony in December

CMU and SEC legend Roy Kramer to be honored in December during NFF Hall of Fame Ceremony

MOUNT PLEASANT—Inducted into the Central Michigan Athletics Hall of Fame in 1987, it’s now time for former Chippewas head coach Roy Kramer to enter the College Football Hall of Fame.

The 93-year-old is one of the most influential people in college football.

He led the CMU Chippewas for over a decade, leading them to their 1974 Division II Championship.

Kramer never had a losing season in his 11 years at Central Michigan. He was an integral part of moving the Chippewas from the DII ranks to DI.

In 1975, Central Michigan would begin to compete as a member of the Mid-American Conference in Division I-A.

Not only was Kramer a pivotal part in making the Chippewas program what it is today, but he’s also left a massive footprint on the Southeastern Conference. In 1990, he became the commissioner of the SEC. In 1998, he created the Bowl Championship Series– trailblazing the way for what we now know as the College Football Playoff.

He retired as commissioner in 2002.

Kramer will officially be entered into the Hall of Fame on December 5th along with 21 others, including four coaches, and players like Tim Tebow, Reggie Bush, and Eric Berry.