PICKFORD- On Thursday night the St. Ignace Saints beat the Pickford Panthers in straight sets, 25-15, 25-19, 25-13. The Saints were in control for most of the game.

Next up for St. Ignace will be a matchup against Sault Ste. Marie on October 3rd, and for Pickford, they’ll take on Rudyard on the 3rd as well.