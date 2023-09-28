Big Rapids beats Lakeview to clinch the Central State Activities Association on senior night

BIG RAPIDS- On what was a big night for the senior Big Rapids Cardinals turned out to be a big night for all members of the team as they beat Lakeview 8-0 clinching the CSAA.

Big Rapids got two late first half goals from Will Heydens as they led 3-0 at the half and used a five goal second half to secure the win.

The Cardinals now move to 8-10-0 overall and 6-0-0 in the conference, for Lakeview they fall to 1-10-0 overall and 1-5-0 in the conference. Big Rapids will play Ludington on October 9th while Lakeview will be at Grant on October 2nd.