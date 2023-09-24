Red Wings Red vs White game packs the stands yet again at Centre Ice Arena

TRAVERSE CITY- Centre Ice Arena was standing room only on Sunday afternoon as the Red Wings played their annual red vs white game. The first period was a 5 on 5, the 2nd period was alternating power plays, 3rd period was some 3 on 3 and some 4 on 4 with a shootout capping off the afternoon.

The red team got the scoring going in the first period with a Daniel Sprong goal, Tim Gettinger got one in the first period as well.

The 2nd period was scoreless with the two teams alternating power plays, Michael Hutchinson had some great stops in net for team white. The wings head coach, Derek Lalonde, said that even though neither team scored on the power plays that he saw some bright spots.

“We had a lot of chances, obviously the power play went O for, but credit to the penalty kill and the goaltending. All the powerplays got a ton of looks and chances.”

The Red Wings will have one more day of training camp before beginning their preseason on Tuesday night.