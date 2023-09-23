WATCH: All of the highlights from Sports Overtime Week 5!

Friday night was a great night for football in Northern Michigan, with teams from all over the state looking to get wins heading into the middle of the season. Here’s a look at this week’s action.

Gaylord at Cadillac 0:00-1:04

Gaylord tops Cadillac 35-14.

With the win, Gaylord was able to remain undefeated on their season. Cadillac came into the matchup undefeated in the Big North Conference. But with the win, the Gaylord Blue Devils claimed the top spot in the conference.

Cadillac will look to bounce back next week on the road to Petoskey. As for Gaylord, they’ll try and keep their unbeaten record alive against Alpena.

Houghton Lake at McBain 1:05-2:06

McBain beats Houghton Lake 42-16. Both teams were vying for their 4th win on the season.

The game was McBain’s homecoming, which always makes the win that much sweeter. They’ll look towards 3-2 Lake City next week.

Houghton Lake’s record dropped to 3-2 following the contest. They’ll look for a win next week against Roscommon.

Traverse City St. Francis at Kingsley 2:07-3:07

Kinglsey beats TCSF 44-21.

Eli Graves would have a whopping six touchdowns on the night for the Stags. The win puts Kingsley’s record at 4-1 on the season as the Glads drop to 2-3.

They’ll look to bounce back next week to Cheboygan at home. Kingsley will face Grayling.

Midland Dow at Traverse City West 3:08-4:08

Traverse City West squeaks out 24-21 win over Midland Dow.

TCW was looking to stay undefeated in the Saginaw Valley North and they were able to do just that on Friday night. They’ll face another conference opponent next week in Midland (3-2, 1-2 conf).

Cedarville-DeTour at Brimley 4:09-5:17

Cedarville-DeTour wins 28-12.

With the win, the Islanders move to 3-2 on their season. The Bays drop to 2-3.

Brimley will see Engadine on the road next week, and Cedarville-DeTour will play host to Rapid River.







