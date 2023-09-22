Traverse City West’s Kyler Brunan verbally commits to play football at Army

TRAVERSE CITY- Traverse City West football player Kyler Brunan has committed to play football at the next level for the Army Black Knights. Brunan plays both offesnive and defensive line for the TC West and has committed to play on the offensive line at West Point. Brunan is a senior and had offers from multiple division one schools but chose to take his talents to Army.

“I was never really sure on it kind of was at the bottom of my list until I went out and visited it and it was crazy, I didn’t know how legit it was of a football school it was to cause I knew academically it’s incredible, it’s the best university in America. I loved all the coaches, and it was the place to be.” Said Brunan.

Part of being a student at Army is that you are required to serve after your time in school, for Brunan this is something that he is looking forward to.

Advertisement

“I’m really excited for it our o-line coach was in the army for a lot of years and he’s had nothing but good to say so i’m excited it was really good to get him at the time we did this year, and he really helped my decision.” Said Brunan.

Traverse City West Will host Midland Dow on Friday Night at Thirlby Field.