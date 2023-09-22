GAME OF THE WEEK: Whitehall shuts out Manistee to remain undefeated

MANISTEE-- The Whitehall Vikings visited Manistee on Friday night in our 5th game of the week.

Both teams came into Friday’s contest 4-0 on the season. The winner of the contest would remain the only unbeaten team in the West Michigan Conference Lakes division.

The Vikings would dominate all game long. The score was 28-0 at the half, and 35-0 by the end of the third. 35-0 would be the final score on the night, with a strong defensive last-ditch effort by the Mariners.

Advertisement

Whitehall now advances to 5-0 on their season and 3-0 in the all-time series with the Mariners.

As for Manistee, they’ll look to bounce back next week on their homecoming night to Ludington.



