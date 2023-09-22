Central Michigan to wrap up tough nonconference play on the road to South Alabama

MOUNT PLEASANT-- The 2-1 Central Michigan Chippewas are gearing up for their final nonconference game against South Alabama.

This comes after a tough loss to 9th ranked Notre Dame. Thus far, the Chippewas have fallen to Power 5 programs Michigan State 31-7, and Notre Dame 41-17. Between those contests, they squeaked out a 45-40 win against 11th ranked FCS opponent New Hampshire. From there, you’d think things would have to get easier for the Chippewas. Well, maybe not. As the 2-1 USA Jaguars are coming off a huge 33-7 win over Oklahoma State.

“They’ve done an outstanding job down there. Investing in their program. They’ve got great coaches. I know a lot of them personally and, you know, for us, I think we got a glimpse of how talented they were when they came in here and took it to us last year,” Chippewas head coach Jim McElwain said.

The Jaguars’ Kane Wommack is in his third year as the head coach of the South Alabama football program after a record-setting 2022 season with a record of 10-3 and a trip to the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl. According to McElwain, he’s done a fabulous job in the transfer portal, and recalls 41 new players roster when the Chippewas met the Jags in 2022.

“Those guys have stayed, they’re a year older and they’re playing as a top 25 team,” McElwain said of the current USA program.

Kickoff for the Chippewas’ road game is set for 5pm and can be watched on ESPN+.



