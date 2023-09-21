Traverse City Central wins crosstown volleyball battle over Traverse City West

TRAVERSE CITY - The Traverse City Central Trojans held onto their standing atop the Big North Conference by topping crosstown rival Traverse West 3-1 on Thursday evening.

The Trojans got out to a quick start in the first set, leading by as many as four points early on, but the Titans would battle back, and eventually fight off a pair of Trojan set points to take the first set to extra points. West would have three opportunities to close out the first set, but they could not get the decisive point, and Central was able to score the last three points of the set to take it, 29-27.

The Titans would bounce back and take the second set, before the Trojans ran off sets three and four to claim the match and stay unbeaten in Big North play.

Traverse City Central will travel to take on league foe Petoskey on Wednesday, Sept. 27. Traverse City West plays on the same night, at home against Gaylord.