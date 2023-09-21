Roque among initial signings for new professional women’s hockey league

Sault Ste. Marie native Abby Roque signs autographs for fans at an event in May 2022.

Sault Ste. Marie native Abby Roque was among the early signings for the New York franchise of the newly-formed PWHL, a women’s professional hockey league that will begin play this winter.

Roque was one of three players signed by New York prior to the league’s draft which was held this past Monday, Sept. 18. Each team was permitted three free agent signings prior to the draft.

Roque was a standout at Sault Ste. Marie High School, helping lead the Blue Devils to back-to-back state finals appearances in 2013 and 2014.

She then went on to star at the University of Wisconsin, where she was part of a National Championship team in 2019. She was also a finalist for the Patty Kazmaier Award in 2020.

She was a part of the United States Olympic team in 2022 that earned a silver medal.

The new league will begin play in January of 2024, with the team names and full schedule to be announced soon. The league will start with six teams playing a 24-game regular season. The six franchises will be located in New York, Boston, Minnesota, Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal.