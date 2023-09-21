Jeff Greenberg named Detroit Tigers general manager

The Detroit Tigers have named executive Jeff Greenberg as the club’s general manager.

Greenberg, 37, will report to President of Baseball Operations Scott Harris and joins the Tigers after spending the last 16 months as an associate general manager with the Chicago Blackhawks.

Greenberg will be the 20th general manager in the 123-year history of the club, dating back to 1901.

Prior to joining the Blackhawks, Greenberg spent 11 seasons with the Chicago Cubs, including his final three seasons as an assistant general manager. He also held roles as director of pro scouting and baseball operations, director of baseball operations, and assistant to the general manager. While with the Cubs, Greenberg played a key role in creating the systems and strategies that helped the Cubs scout and develop talent, leading to five postseason appearances during his tenure, including the 2016 World Series championship.

“I’m thrilled to add an executive of Jeff’s quality to our baseball operations leadership team,” said Harris. “Throughout this search, it was important for me to find someone who can fit seamlessly into the culture we’re building here. I also wanted to bring in someone with a fresh perspective and new ideas that could challenge us on a daily basis and make us all better as we strive towards our goal of bringing postseason baseball back to Detroit. We’re excited to welcome Jeff, his wife, Erin, and their sons, Leo and Sam to the Tigers family.”

In his most recent role with the Blackhawks, Greenberg oversaw the strategic systems and processes in hockey operations. He worked across all functions of hockey operations, including scouting, development, coaching and operations to establish and optimize a modern, continually evolving approach.

“It’s an extraordinary honor to take on this role with one of the most historic franchises in Major League Baseball,” said Greenberg. “Throughout my conversations with Scott, Chris Ilitch and the rest of the team with the Tigers, it became clear that this organization is headed in a great direction with an incredible culture of development and innovation that I’m excited to be part of. Another constant message in those conversations was that Tigers fans want to see winning baseball deep into October. I’m excited to get to work with our front office on off-season and longer-term plans to make that our reality.”

Before his time in Chicago, Greenberg was an intern with the Pittsburgh Pirates (2006, 2008), Arizona Diamondbacks (2010) and Major League Baseball (2009-11).

A native of Pittsburgh, Greenberg is a graduate of Columbia Law School (JD, 2011) and the University of Pennsylvania (BA, 2008). He and his wife, Erin, have two sons, Leo and Sam.