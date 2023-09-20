Gladwin volleyball remains undefeated in the Jack Pine after sweep of Sanford Meridian

GLADWIN-- Both the Gladwin and Sanford Meridian volleyball teams went into Wednesday’s matchup 2-0 in the Jack Pine Conference.

Gladwin would be the one to emerge victorious with set scores of 25-15, 25-11, 25-18 for a 3-0 sweep on the night.

Looking forward for the Flying G’s, up next, they’ll hit the road to Harrison for a quad-meet between Harrison, Shepherd, and Farwell on Wednesday.

As for the Mustangs, they will travel to Beaverton on Wednesday for another Jack Pine Conference meeting.



