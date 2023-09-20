Ferris State take away some positives after tough loss to FCS team Montana, as the Bulldogs head into their bye week

BIG RAPIDS- On Saturday night the Ferris State Bulldogs lost a heartbreaking game 17-10 at the hands of the Montana Grizzlies. The Bulldogs had more total yards than the Grizzlies, but their final drive came up short and Montana was able to escape with the win. It was the first game against an FCS opponent for Ferris State since 2013 when they lost to North Dakota State in North Dakota. On Wednesday Coach Annese said that he was proud of his players and hopes to see the same level of intensity throughout the year.

“I just hope that, you know, we can bottle that level of competitiveness. And we just keep that rolling. Because we really competed hard, really competed hard, never say die, every situation. That was challenging. We, you know, continue to fight. And so, we’re really proud of them for that, you know, at the end of the day, you know, football is going to be you know, good plays bad plays, you know, good execution, poor execution, those things are going to happen, you know, every week and every game.” Said Annese.

For Senior transfer Shon Stephens, he had an interception against Montana giving him back-to-back games with interceptions. He thinks that this performance can set up the team in the future.

Advertisement

“The coaches every day in practice getting on us and you know, saying we can be better. And we just showed you know how to prove ourselves. Because you know, the week before we didn’t show up like we were supposed to. So, we had to definitely show up against Montana for sure.” Said Stephens.

The Bulldogs are headed into a bye week, which will help the players get healthy and recuperate, senior offensive lineman, Brendan Bengtsson, says that rest always helps.

“I mean, we have two weeks now to train for the next game. So, I mean, that’s the best thing for us. Any time we have the better.”

The Bulldogs will host Northern Michigan on September 30th.



