Brethren to join Northwest Conference in 2024-25 sports season

Wednesday, the Northwest Conference announced Brethren would be joining the conference beginning in the 2024-25 school year.

Currently, the conference is made up of Sutton’s Bay, Benzie, Buckley, Frankfort, Glen Lake, Kingsley, Leland, and Onekama.

According to the conference’s press release:

“The superintendents of the eight current Northwest Conference schools voted to accept the application submitted by Brethren to join the Northwest Conference. This vote comes after an expansion process that started last spring after it was announced that Kingsley would depart the Northwest Conference to join the newly formed Northern Shores Conference at the end of the 2023-2024 school year.”

The Northwest Conference will now have 8 schools once again competing in cross country, boys soccer, volleyball, boys and girls basketball, baseball, softball, boys golf, and track and field.