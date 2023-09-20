Big Rapids takes over top spot in CSAA with win over Tri-County

Big Rapids defeated Tri-County 3-1 on Wednesday to take over first place in the CSAA standings.

HOWARD CITY - The Big Rapids Cardinals took over the top spot in the race for a conference title by defeating Tri-County 3-1 on Wednesday afternoon.

Both teams entered the contest unbeaten in Central State Activities Association play.

The Cardinals got on the board midway through the first half when Keaton Edwards scored on a rebound after a Big Rapids free kick was stopped by Tri-County’s Austin Lenon.

Big Rapids doubled that lead before the half when Matt Spedoske found Will Heydens with a drop pass that he was able to put in the net.

The Cardinals then extended that lead less than four minutes into the second half on a breakaway goal by Mason Richards. Heydens picked up the assist on the play.

Tri-County cut into the deficit with a free kick goal by Andrew Lenon midway through the second half, but that was all they were able to muster for the game.

Big Rapids (6-10, 5-0 CSAA) hosts Midland Cavalry Baptist on Monday, Sep. 25 before looking to clinch the conference title outright with a win or tie against Lakeview on Wednesday, Sep. 27.

Tri-County (7-8, 5-1 CSAA) now prepares to compete in the conference tournament the week of October 2.