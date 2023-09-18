NFL ref from CMU becomes internet sensation for ‘I’m talking to America here’ comment

An NFL referee stole the show during the Lions-Seahawks game on Sunday, and he has a connection to Northern Michigan.

During the game, referee Alex Kemp was speaking into the microphone to explain a penalty to the stadium attendees and the TV audience. Two Seahawks players tried to argue with Kemp while he was speaking, and he calmly responded, “I’m talking to America here.”

The moment has gone viral, and Central Michigan University posted the video and proudly informed America that Kemp is one of their own.

The university said Kemp “has been an official in the NFL since 2014. First he was a side judge for 4 years, then he became a referee in 2018. He is also a former punter on the CMU football team!”

Watch the moment on CMU’s Facebook page here.







