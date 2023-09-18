Fremont defeats Shelby to extended season-opening unbeaten streak to 13 games

The Fremont Packers defeated Shelby 3-1 on Monday to remain unbeaten in the 2023 season. (Viewer Photo)

FREMONT - The Fremont Packers’ outstanding start to the 2023 soccer season continued on Monday night, as they topped league rival Shelby by a 3-1 count.

With the win, the Packers improved to 12-0-1 on the season, a year after the team finished just 4-15-1.

Chaz Miller got Fremont on the board just under ten minutes into the contest when he booted a shot that picked the upper right corner of the net for a 1-0 lead.

“Our strength is right out of the gates we’re pressuring,” Miller said after the game. “We’re not the most skilled team, so we’ve got to win with hustle.”

The game stayed 1-0 into the second half, when Fremont’s Tee Ward played a long pass in behind the defense into the box, where Joey Mansfield was able to get to it and score to make it 2-0. Deagan Klimek would score on a header off of a free kick about six minutes later to give the Packers a 3-0 advantage.

“Everyone’s giving it their all, every single game, no matter if the other team is better than us,” Ward said. “We’re still giving it our best, and we’ve managed to win every single game, except for one.”

Shelby would get on the board later in the second half on a goal by Venancio Cadena. Alan Arreola picked up an assist on the play.

Caleb Vissia earned the win in net for the Packers, who remain atop the West Michigan Conference standings (4-0-1).

“After last year, it was tough only winning four games,” senior John Vissia said. “So, to bounce back, be 12-0-1, haven’t lost yet. I mean, it’s a good feeling for sure.”

Fremont returns to action on Wednesday night, traveling to Hart. Shelby (6-4-1, 3-3 WMC) returns home to take on Ravenna on Wednesday.