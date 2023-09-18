Detroit Red Wings Prospects give back to Traverse City’s Blair Elementary

TRAVERSE CITY-- Monday, those rostered for the Red Wings during the 2023 NHL Prospect Tournament visited Blair Elementary School.

The recent draft picks and free agent signees put on a hands-on floor hockey clinic for the students. The students were able to have one-on-one face time with the players, and learn basic hockey fundamentals like stick handling, shooting, and passing.

The goal of the clinic was to support the kids in continuing hockey and having active lifestyles.

Advertisement

“Moments like this here at Blair Elementary are so important to the Red Wings experience for our players,” Director of Community Impact Kevin Brown said. “Community Impact is at the heart of what we do every single day. On the ice, they’re performing at peak levels and off the ice we’re inspiring kids to dream big through events and moments like this.”

The equipment from Monday’s clinic has been donated to Blair Elementary School by the Red Wings organization to be used during physical education classes.