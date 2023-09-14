Stars and Blue Jackets win on day one of Red Wings Prospect Tournament

TRAVERSE CITY - The Dallas Stars and Columbus Blue Jackets each tallied victories on the opening night of the Detroit Red Wings’ annual Prospect Tournament at Centre Ice Arena on Thursday night.

In the first contest of the day, Columbus jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead on the Toronto Maple Leafs before play was halted on the Molon Rink due to a gouge in the ice near the boards leading to a safety issue for the players. After a delay, the teams moved across the lobby to David’s Rink to finish up the contest.

Columbus scored three more goals in an elongated second period to take a 5-3 lead. Toronto would get on the board in the third period, and cut the gap to 6-3, but the Blue Jackets tacked on one more goal to win the game, 7-3.

In the nightcap, the host Red Wings got on the board first with an Elmer Soderblom goal midway through the first period. But, the Stars would score twice in the final five minutes of the first period to take a 2-1 lead after 20 minutes of play.

Dallas stretched that lead to 3-1 midway through the second period before the Red Wings responded with a power play goal from Antti Tuomisto late in the period to pull Detroit within a goal.

The Wings, however, were unable to score in the third, and Dallas notched an empty net goal to close out a 4-2 victory.

Toronto and Dallas are back in action at 6:30pm on Friday at Centre Ice, while the Red Wings and Blue Jackets will play at 3:30pm on Saturday. The tournament concludes on Sunday with a pair of games, Dallas vs. Columbus (11am) and Detroit vs. Toronto (2pm).