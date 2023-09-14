Rudyard comes from behind to defeat St. Ignace

RUDYARD - The Rudyard Bulldogs battled back after dropping the first set to St. Ignace, to earn a Straits Area Conference victory on Thursday evening.

The first two sets were close battles, with Saints taking the first, 25-21 before Rudyard evened things up by taking the second set 25-23.

Rudyard then carried that momentum the rest of the match, topping the Saints 25-17 in set three, and finishing the match off with a decisive 25-12 triumph in the fourth set.

The Bulldogs are back in action next Thursday, September 21st, at home against Cheboygan. St. Ignace travels to Cedarville on Tuesday, September 19th.