Skip to Main
Volleyball

Rudyard comes from behind to defeat St. Ignace

Greg Miller
Greg Miller
09/14/2023 11:03 PM EDT

Rudyard comes from behind to defeat St. Ignace

RUDYARD - The Rudyard Bulldogs battled back after dropping the first set to St. Ignace, to earn a Straits Area Conference victory on Thursday evening.

The first two sets were close battles, with Saints taking the first, 25-21 before Rudyard evened things up by taking the second set 25-23.

Rudyard then carried that momentum the rest of the match, topping the Saints 25-17 in set three, and finishing the match off with a decisive 25-12 triumph in the fourth set.

The Bulldogs are back in action next Thursday, September 21st, at home against Cheboygan. St. Ignace travels to Cedarville on Tuesday, September 19th.

In this article:
High School Sports

Local Trending News

Popular