Reed City takes down Lakeview in a CSAA matchup

REED CITY- The Reed City Coyotes beat the Lakeview Wildcats 7-0 on Wednesday night, getting their third win of the season.

The Coyotes goalie, Ian Hilliard had an outstanding game saving everything that came his way. Reed City got goals from Austin Woods and Izaiah Lentz along with others.

Reed City moves to 3-7-0 on the season and 1-3-0 in the CSAA, they will take on Hart on Friday. For the Lakeview Wildcats they fall to 1-6-0 and are 1-2-0 in conference play, they will take on Howard City Tri County on September 18th.