Sault Ste. Marie outlasts Cheboygan in marathon match

SAULT SAINTE MARIE - The Sault Ste. Marie Blue Devils had to battle hard to earn a Straits Area Conference victory over Cheboygan on Tuesday night, coming back from a 2-1 deficit to take the match, 3-2.

The Blue Devils won the first set, 25-14, but the Chiefs answered by squeaking out a pair of closely fought set wins, 31-29 in the second set, and 25-22 in the third set.

Sault Ste. Marie regained their composure and evened the match up by taking the fourth set, 25-14. They then closed out the match by topping the Chiefs 15-10 in the decisive fifth set.

Sault Ste. Marie hosts Brimley next Tuesday evening, September 19th. Cheboygan travels to Onaway on Thursday, September 14th.