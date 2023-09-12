Cadillac beats Gaylord to earn first win of the 2023 season

CADILLAC- It was a windy night at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Tuesday night, a closely contested game with the Cadillac Vikings coming on top of the Gaylord Blue Devils 1-0.

Bjorn Tracy notched the one goal for the Vikings, while both goalies, Jacob Bellaire for the Vikings and Noah Fitzgerald for the Blue Devils had outstanding games.

Cadillac move to 1-7 overall and 1-1-0 in the Big North Conference and will take on Traverse City West on Thursday. Gaylord falls to 1-4-4 and 0-1-1 in the Big North Conference, their next game will be against Traverse City Central on Thursday as well.



