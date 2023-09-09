Central Michigan wins high-scoring home opener with walk-off field goal

MOUNT PLEASANT-- The Central Michigan University Chippewas welcomed the University of New Hampshire Wildcats to Kelly/Shorts Stadium for their 2023 home opener. In the opener, the Chippewas went on to squeak out a win, 45-42 with a 47-yard walk-off field goal from transfer kicker Tristan Mattson over the FCS No.11 Wildcats.

The kick was Mattson’s first college career kick, and his first-ever game winner.

“It was a great way to start,” Mattson said in his post-game press conference.

Redshirt Freshman quarterback Bert Emanuel Jr. played all but one snap during the home opener, passing for 193 yards, and rushing for 101. He threw for two touchdowns and punched in two of his own on the ground.

Touchdown scorers on the afternoon for the Chippewas were Bert Emanuel Jr. (2), Marion Lukes (86-yd kickoff return for a TD), Tyson Davis, Myles Bailey, and Jesse Prewitt III.

The Wildcats touchdown scorers were Logan Tomlinson, Dylan Laube (3), Caleb Burke, and Myles Thomason. UNH quarterback, Max Brosmer, threw for four of the six TDs.

The two teams combined for a whopping 87 points on the afternoon.

Watch full-game highlights with post-game sound from Mattson and head coach Jim McElwain above.

Central Michigan will now look towards Notre Dame, who they will face on the road Saturday. Kickoff is set for 2:30.











