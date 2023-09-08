GAME OF THE WEEK: Beal City maintains perfect season against Highland Conference opponent McBain

MCBAIN-- The unbeaten (2-0) Beal City Aggies were on the road to undefeated (2-0) McBain on Friday night in a Highland Conference matchup.

The Aggies got on the board first with 5:56 to play in the first quarter. They would find the end zone four more times before the half for a halftime score of 33-0.

In the second half, McBain would be the first to score, but it would be their only score on the night. The Aggies, however, would score twice more for a final score of 48-7.

Advertisement

In their win, the Aggies’ touchdown scorers were Lane Gross (3), Jamisen Latham (2), Joshua Wilson (2). Quarterback, Owen McKenny, threw for one of the touchdowns.

Also, to note, Beal City had three interceptions on the night recorded by Devin Flachs, Joshua Wilson, and Cayden Smith.

The Aggies will continue on their quest for a perfect season when they host Houghton Lake Sept. 15.

As for McBain, they’ll look to bounce back against Roscommon.

Advertisement

Watch for full-game highlights and post-game sound with Beal City senior Joshua Wilson above!







